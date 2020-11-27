Yuoni Survival Horror Game Announced for Spring 2021 Release

Video previews first-person story of escaping Japanese buildings at sunset

Chorus Worldwide announced on Thursday that it will release the Yuoni survival horror game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in spring 2021. The company began streaming an announcement trailer for the game.

Tricore is developing the first-person game that incorporates elements of tag and hide-and-seek. The story centers on a girl trying to escape hospitals, schools, and Japanese houses at sunset in the 1990s. The girl must hide from danger in the creepy locations while searching for items in the game's hide-and-seek part. The girl then tries to escape from the lurking enemies in the tag portion of the game.

A playable demo of the game will debut at Digital Games Expo in Akihabara, Tokyo on Sunday.

Chorus Worldwide and Alfa System released the Sisters Royale shooting game worldwide digitally for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on January 30.