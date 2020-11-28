Gintama: The Final Film Gets Novel Adaptation in January

Film, novel adaptation adapting manga's finale both release on January 8

Shueisha 's Jump J-Books novel imprint is listing that Gintama The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga , will get a novel adaptation that will release on January 8, the same day the film opens in Japan. Mirei Miyamoto is writing the novel.

The film is billed as "the finale, for real this time." The film will be based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

The manga is also inspiring a new net anime special with a story that will tie into the film. The net anime will premiere exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service on January 15.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The manga has inspired several television anime series, as well as two previous anime films. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll is streaming all the television anime with English subtitles. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The first 49 episodes of the first television series began streaming on Hulu with a new English dub in December. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011, but that release did not include an English dub.



Source: Jump J-Books