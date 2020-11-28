Taishi Tsutsui Finishes Storyboard for Final Chapter of We Never Learn Manga

Manga entered "parallel story" arcs in March

Manga creator Taishi Tsutsui revealed on Twitter on Saturday that he has drawn the storyboard for the final chapter of his We Never Learn ( Boku-tachi wa Benkyō ga Dekinai ) manga.

Weekly Shonen Jump published the final chapter of the "X=Hakugin no Shikkoku Ningyo-hime Hen" (X=Shimmering Ebony Mermaid Princess Arc) of the manga on March 9. Starting in the next issue, the manga entered a new arc of "parallel story" chapters that feature the protagonist Nariyuki having endings with other characters in the series. The manga features the title Boku-tachi wa Benkyō ga Dekinai Route:if . The first mini-arc centered on Rizu Ogata, then subsequent mini-arcs centered on Fumino Furuhashi, Asumi Kominami, and Mafuyu Kirisu. The story diverges at the same point for each mini-arc — during the fireworks at the culture festival.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nariyuki Yuiga comes from an impoverished family, so he's eager to secure a full scholarship to college when he graduates high school. His principal agrees, with one stipulation—he must tutor the two smartest girls at the school and make sure they get into their target colleges! Rizu is a science genius who wants to study liberal arts. Fumino is effortlessly good at literature, but math makes her head spin. Nariyuki is stuck between a rock and a hard place, but who can complain about tutoring a couple of cute girls?

Tsutsui launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2017. The manga's 19th volume shipped on October 2.

The first 13-episode anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America has licensed the anime under the title We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , and is streaming the anime on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The second 13-episode season premiered in Japan in October 2019. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE all streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise's first OVA shipped with the manga's 14th volume in November 2019. The second OVA shipped with the manga's 16th volume on April 3.

The franchise has also inspired two novels.