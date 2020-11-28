Teasing Master Takagi-san VR Anime's Expansion Launches on December 3

Expansion for Oculus Quest features 4 more scenes, new mode

kayac announced on Saturday that Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san VR 1&2 Gakki ( Teasing Master Takagi-san VR 1st and 2nd Semester), an expanded version of the virtual reality (VR) anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga, will launch for the Oculus Quest on December 3. The expansion will include four new scenes, and a "Free Mode" after players clear the main Story Mode.

kayac released Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san VR 1 Gakki ( Teasing Master Takagi-san VR 1st Semester) for Oculus and PC via Steam on May 21. The release is compatible with the Oculus Rift S, Oculus Rift, HTC VIVE, and HTC VIVE Pro HMD.

A crowdfunding campaign for the anime ran on the Makuake site from September to October 2019. The campaign raised 12,149,000 yen (about US$113,000) of its goal of 15 million yen (about US$140,000) to produce the anime.

The anime puts players in the viewpoint of Nishikata, the manga's protagonist and target of Takagi's teasing. It recreates notable scenes from the original manga and anime, and the Oculus Rift allows players to join Takagi in going home from school or going to the beach.

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub. The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix last December.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Gamer