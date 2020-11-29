Bushiroad, Broccoli Plan to 'Reboot' Di Gi Charat Franchise

Franchise characters to appear in Lost Decade smartphone game

Bushiroad announced on Friday that the first project as part of its new partnership with media company Broccoli is a collaboration between Di Gi Charat and Bushiroad 's Lost Decade smartphone game, as part of an overall plan to "reboot" Broccoli 's Di Gi Charat franchise. Bushiroad released the smartphone game on September 21, and characters from Di Gi Charat will appear the game for a limited time.

Di Gi Charat features characters who were mascot characters for Broccoli and the GAMERS retail chain. The franchise stared in 1998 and features manga, anime, video games, and voice actor events. Bushiroad stated the franchise was a trailblazer in " moe culture." The franchise follows the alien-hybrid cat-girl Di Gi Charat who wants to be a superstar as she works at an anime chain store called GAMERS .

The 16-episode original Di Gi Charat television anime series aired in 1999. Synch-Point released part of the series in North America on DVD in 2005, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD in 2013.

D.U.P. — the voice actress unit formed by Asami Sanada , Kyoko Hikami , and Miyuki Sawashiro for the Di Gi Charat anime — reunited for an event in January to celebrate the group's 20th anniversary.

Source: Bushiroad (link 2)