Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Drei!! Manga Ends 3rd Part, Story Continues

Hiroshi Hiroyama announced in the January 2021 issue of Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine on Friday that the third part of his Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Drei!! manga has ended. The author comments stated that the story will continue.

Hiroyama's original manga re-imagines the Fate/stay night character Illyasviel von Einzbern in an alternate universe as a magical girl. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ran in Kadokawa Shoten 's Comp Ace from 2007 to 2008. Hiroyama then published the Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Zwei! sequel series from 2009-2012. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya Drei!! launched in 2012, and the manga's 11th volume shipped on May 26.

The first television anime premiered in 2013. The second season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , premiered in 2014, followed by the third season titled Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! in 2015. The fourth and latest season, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! , premiered in July 2016. Sentai Filmworks released the first three seasons on home video. Crunchyroll streamed the fourth season as it aired, and it also streamed the first three seasons.

Gekijōban Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Sekka no Chikai , the first anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2017. The franchise is also inspiring another anime film.

The Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Prisma Phantasm original video anime opened in theaters in Japan in June 2019.