Her Blue Sky Manga Ends in Next Chapter in January

The official Twitter account of Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic site announced on Friday that Yaeko Ninagawa 's manga adaptation of the Her Blue Sky ( Sora no Aosa o Shiru Hito yo ) original anime film will end in its next chapter. The Comic Newtype website will publish the 15th and final chapter of the manga on January 29.

Yaeko Ninagawa launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic site in July 2019. Kadokawa shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on September 24.

The original film opened in Japan in October 2019.

The film's story is set in a town nestled in the mountains, and it centers on second-year high school student and aspiring musician Aoi Aioi, her older sister Akane Aioi, Akane's ex-boyfriend and struggling guitarist Shinnosuke Kanomura, and Shinno — who is actually Shinnosuke from 13 years ago after traveling from the past to the present.

Aoi and Akane's parents passed away in an accident 13 years ago, and Akane gave up her ambition of going to Tokyo with Shinnosuke to take care of Aoi. Since then, Aoi has felt indebted to her older sister. One day, Aoi is invited to perform at a music festival as a session musician by a famous enka singer named Dankichi. At the same time, Shinnosuke returns to Aoi and Akane's town after a long time away. Then, Shinno mysteriously appears, and Aoi falls in love for the first time.

Director Tatsuyuki Nagai , writer and director Mari Okada , and artist Masayoshi Tanaka — the members of Super Peace Busters — handled the film. Nagai directed, Okada penned the script, and Tanaka is drew the original character designs and served as chief animation director. CloverWorks was in charge of animation production. Producers Hiroyuki Shimizu ( anohana , The Anthem of the Heart ) and Genki Kawamura ( your name. , Mirai ) produced the film. The film is the third work set in Okada's hometown of Chichibu, after anohana and The Anthem of the Heart .