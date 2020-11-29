Square Enix Announces SaGa Frontier Remastered Game

Square Enix announced a remastered version of its 1997 SaGa Frontier game on Saturday. The company will release the remastered edition of the game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam in summer 2021. The release will feature English and Japanese text.

Alongside remastered graphics, the game adds a new protagonist Fuse and a new events and cutscenes. Square Enix describes the game:

Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey.

Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own.

Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using “glimmer” as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members

Square developed the role-playing game for the original PlayStation and released it in Japan in July 1997. Sony published the game in North America in March 1998. Akitoshi Kawazu directed and produced the game. Koichi Ishii was the planning chief. Kenji Ito composed the music. Tomomi Kobayashi was the illustrator.