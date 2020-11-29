The Promised Neverland Manga Gets New Bonus Chapter About Sister Krone

36-page new chapter debuts on December 7

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will publish a new bonus chapter for Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga in the magazine's first 2021 issue, which will ship on December 7. The 36-page one-shot will focus on the past of Sister Krone, and it will feature a center color page.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

A "Chapter 181.1" bonus chapter titled "Special Side Story: The First Shot" debuted in the 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on October 5, and Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the chapter in English. A separate new one-shot chapter of the manga will debut at an exhibition in Tokyo this winter, and it is currently unclear if the chapter published next week will be the same chapter.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The second season will premiere on January 7.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.

The franchise also includes four novels.