Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2020
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is 1st novelization to take top 3 spots, followed by Overlord, Demon Slayer
For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, the novelization of one franchise took both of the top two spots in the general book ranking, in addition to the top three spots in the light novel ranking.
This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shiawase no Hana
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|923,139
|2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kataha no Chō
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|913,388
|3
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kaze no Michishirube
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|607,347
|4
|Overlord 14
|Writer: Kugane Maruyama/Illustration: so-bin
|228,628
|5
|Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Novelization
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima/Script: ufotable
|197,397
Source: Oricon