13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Game Gets 4-Panel Manga

Vanillaware's latest game launched in English on September 22

The official website for Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine is listing that Tiger Hiiragi will draw a manga adaptation of Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim PlayStation 4 game starting in the magazine's January 2021 issue on December 8. The manga's title is Yonkoma Jūsan Kihei Bōeiken!! Kochira Sector X (4-Panel 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim This is Sector X). ATLUS is credited with the original work.

The game launched in the West on September 22, delayed from September 8. The game launched with a free patch at launch to add English audio. In addition to Japanese and English audio, the game features subtitles in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German.

Atlus released the game in Japan in November 2019. George Kamitani ( Dragon's Crown , Odin Sphere) directed the game, which "takes place in a modern setting punctuated with giant mechs." The 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Prologue game containing the main game's first three hours launched in Japan in March 2019.

In November 2018, Atlus and Vanillaware delayed the game's planned 2018 release. The companies also canceled the game's PlayStation Vita version.