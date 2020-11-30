Argonavis from BanG Dream! AAside Smartphone Game Launches in January

Game's story to be set after anime with adventure, rhythm game elements

Bushiroad and DeNA announced on Sunday that their Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone game will launch for iOS and Android devices in January. The official YouTube channel for the franchise streamed the game's opening movie earlier this month.

The game's story will be set after the story of the anime. The game will have both adventure game and rhythm game elements. Besides Argonavis and GYROAXIA, the game will have a new all-male band named Fantome Iris.

The game is based on Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise's Argonavis all-male band. Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).

The Argonavis from BanG Dream! anime premiered on April 10 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan.

A manga in the franchise launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app on August 11. Kyōhei Miyajima is drawing the manga, and Hikaru Miyoshi is credited with the original character designs. Additionally, Nobuhiro Mōri is credited with the original plan, and Bushiroad is credited with the original work.