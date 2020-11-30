Drecom Reveals Wizardry VA 3D Dungeon RPG for Smartphones

Japanese video game developer Drecom announced on Monday that it is developing a new game in the Wizardry game series, a 3D dungeon RPG for smartphones tentatively titled Wizardry VA . Drecom has not yet revealed a release window for the game. The company is streaming a video for the game.

Drecom plans to release the game worldwide.

Drecom announced in October it had acquired the copyrights and domestic and foreign trademarks for the game series, and planned to develop a new title in the franchise. Drecom 's acquisitions include domestic and foreign trademarks for "Wizardry," as well as copyrights for “Wizardry 6,” “Wizardry 7,” “Wizardry 8,” and “Wizardry Gold.”

Drecom 's games include Disgaea RPG and Kirara Fantasia . Bandai Namco Entertainment and Drecom announced in May 2017 that they had established the company BXD. BXD developed the Dragon Ball Z Bucchigiri Match smartphone browser game.

XSEED Games released Acquire's Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls game (pictured above right) on PC via Steam and the Humble Store on January 15. The game is part of the long-running Wizardry game series, and was the first Western release for a Wizardry game since 2001. AnimEigo co-founder Robert Woodhead co-created the original Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord game in 1981.