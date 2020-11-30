News
Sk8 the Infinity Anime's TV Ad Previews Ending Theme
The staff for director Hiroko Utsumi (Banana Fish, Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, Free! Eternal Summer) and animation studio BONES' (Eureka Seven, My Hero Academia) original anime project Sk8 the Infinity revealed on Sunday that Yūri will perform the show's ending theme song "Infinity." The show's Twitter account is also streaming a commercial for the anime, featuring the song.
The staff also revealed that Yūsuke will perform an insert song for the character Reki titled "Seize the Moment!!." Konnie Aoki is writing the lyrics, and Orange Range's NAOTO is composing and arranging the song. Additionally, Ash da Hero is performing an insert song for the character Langa titled "Dimensions of the Wind." Aoki is again writing the lyrics and MEG and Raito are composing and arranging the song.
Rapper Rude-α (Dr. Stone ending theme) will perform the show's opening theme song "Paradise."
The anime will premiere on ABC TV and TV Asahi's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block starting on January 9. The show will air at 2:00 a.m. on Saturdays.
The show stars:
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Reki
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa
- Takuma Nagatsuka as Miya
- Kenta Miyake as Shadow
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Cherry Blossom
- Yasunori Matsumoto as Joe
- Takehito Koyasu as Adam
- Kensho Ono as Tadashi Kikuchi
Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) is designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi (ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., Argonavis from BanG Dream!) is composing the music.
Additional staff includes:
- Chief Animation Director: Michinori Chiba, Hiroki Kanno
- Skateboard Design: Studio No Border
- Color Design: Yukari Goto
- Art Director: Yumiko Kondou
- 3DCG Director: Yōta Andō
- Director of Photography: Masataka Ikegami
- Editing: Honami Yamagishi
- Sound Director: Masafumi Mima
- Sound Effects: Shizuo Kurahashi, Sachiko Nishi
The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race at an abandoned mine with no rules. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S along with Reki. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."
