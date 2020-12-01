futekiya Boys-Love Manga Service Adds Pink Heart Jam Manga Simulpub

1st 2 chapters launch on December 24

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Monday that it has licensed Shikke's Pink Heart Jam manga from Home-sha as its first simulpub BL manga. The service will add the manga's first two chapters on December 24, the same day that the second chapter debuts in Shueisha 's Mellow Kiss digital magazine in Japan. Subsequent chapters will launch simultaneously with the Japanese release.

futekiya describes the story:

Country boy Haiga has many questions he wants to learn the answers to when he moves to the city for university. One of them happens to be, "do I like guys, too?" When his upperclassmen dare him to check out a box spa behind Shinjuku's Nichoume District, Haiga uses this opportunity to find out the answer to his question - and runs into his senior Kanae, who has one simple solution for him - clothes, off!

The first chapter will be available for free on the service.

Shikke announced on Twitter on October 16 that they canceled the second chapter of their Pink Heart Jam boys-love manga due to the manga appearing with unofficial English translations on various websites. The announcement noted that Shikke's works have been uploaded without authorization "countless times" on "illegal pirated websites" as well as Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

The creator said, "This makes it hard for this comic to be serialized because it's very painful and unbearable for me to see them upload my works as they want." Shikke asked readers to enjoy their works "within the rules and laws."

Shikke added that the second chapter was ready to be released, but they reached the conclusion to not release it under the current circumstances. The announcement noted that Shikke and the Mellow Kiss magazine were working on an official translation for the manga.

Shikke launched the series in Mellow Kiss on August 25. The manga centers on a college student named Haiga who wants to get closer to fellow student Kanae after seeing him play his guitar.

Renta! publishes Shikke's Unexpected Attraction ( Sex Drop ) boys-love manga in English.

Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

Source: Press release