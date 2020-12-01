Laid-Back Camp Gets 2 VR Games This Winter

For PS4, Switch, iOS, Android, PC with English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, French text support

Gemdrops announced on Tuesday that it is developing two VR games based on Afro 's Laid-Back Camp ( Yurucamp ) manga titled Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen (Motosu Lake Version) and Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen (Fumoto Camp Site Version). Both games are slated for release this winter for PlayStation 4, Switch, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam , and will support the PSVR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Switch VR Kit.

The game will have Japanese audio, with text support for English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Korean, and French.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered on January 6. The second season of the anime will premiere on January 7.

Source: PR Times via Gematsu