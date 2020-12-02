New Fate/Grand Order Anime Short to Air in Fate Project's New Year's Eve Special

Aniplex announced on Wednesday that Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2020 ( Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020), this year's New Year's television special for the Fate franchise , will air a brand-new Fate/Grand Order anime short. Aniplex previewed the anime with a visual of what appears to be an ear of a creature behind a desk.

The special will run on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV on December 31 from 10:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. (8:00 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. EST). The special will also stream on Niconico Live and Abema TV. Voice actress Ayako Kawasumi and writer/radio personality Mafia Kajita will host this year's special, and voice cast members Kana Ueda , Nobunaga Shimazaki , and Noriaki Sugiyama will also appear as guests.

The special will cover the Fate/Grand Order game and related titles such as the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project and the Fate/Grand Order Arcade game, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song (the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy), the Everyday♪ Today's Menu for Emiya Family (Mainichi♪ Emiya-sanchi no Kyō no Gohan ) game, and the Fate/Extra Record game.

Last year's New Year's Eve TV Special for the Fate Project aired the "Episode 0 Initium Iter" anime for Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ( Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia ).