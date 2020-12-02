News
New Fate/Grand Order Anime Short to Air in Fate Project's New Year's Eve Special
posted on by Egan Loo
Aniplex announced on Wednesday that Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2020 (Fate Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2020), this year's New Year's television special for the Fate franchise, will air a brand-new Fate/Grand Order anime short. Aniplex previewed the anime with a visual of what appears to be an ear of a creature behind a desk.
The special will run on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV on December 31 from 10:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. (8:00 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. EST). The special will also stream on Niconico Live and Abema TV. Voice actress Ayako Kawasumi and writer/radio personality Mafia Kajita will host this year's special, and voice cast members Kana Ueda, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Noriaki Sugiyama will also appear as guests.
The special will cover the Fate/Grand Order game and related titles such as the Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot (Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot) film project and the Fate/Grand Order Arcade game, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song (the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy), the Everyday♪ Today's Menu for Emiya Family (Mainichi♪ Emiya-sanchi no Kyō no Gohan) game, and the Fate/Extra Record game.
Last year's New Year's Eve TV Special for the Fate Project aired the "Episode 0 Initium Iter" anime for Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia (Fate/Grand Order: Zettai Majū Sensen Babylonia).
Sources: Fate Project Ōmisoka TV Special 2020's website, Comic Natalie