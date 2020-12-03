17 Cast Members Perform Mr. Osomatsu 3rd Season Anime's New Ending Theme Song

The official Twitter account for the third season of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) television anime revealed on Thursday that 17 members of the cast under the unit name "Omusubi with Osomatsu-san All Stars" will perform the new ending theme song "Amazing Intelligence ~Kuzu wa Saikō!!!!!!!!!!!!!♡♡△△~" (Scum is the Best) for the anime.

The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) will premiere in January.

The season premiered on October 12. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs in Japan.

Eiji Abiko , an animation director on the first season, is replacing Naoyuki Asano as the new season's character designer. Director Yōichi Fujita and series script supervisor and writer Shū Matsubara are returning from the previous seasons at Studio Pierrot . Besides the sextuplets' voice actors, the other cast members are returning as well.

AŌP performs the opening theme song "nice to NEET you!." " Shuta Sueyoshi with Totoko♡Nya & Matsuno-ka 6 Kyōdai" (6 Matsuno Brothers) are performing the current ending theme song "Max Charm Faces ~Kanojo wa Saikō♡♡!!!!!!~" (Max Charm Faces: Girls Are the Best!!!!!!).

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The series also inspired a film and various videos.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.