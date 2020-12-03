Nico Tanigawa's Kaihin Shūgakuin no Shiroiharu Manga Ends

Manga launched in August, ended due to "various circumstances"

Nico Tanigawa published the final chapter of the Kaihin Shūgakuin no Shiroiharu manga on Wednesday. The announcement noted that Tanigawa ended the manga due to "various circumstances," and asks readers to look forward to Tanigawa's next work.

Tanigawa launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app on August 26. The manga takes place in a boys' high school dormitory for top students.

Tanigawa launched the Watashi ga Motenai no wa Dou Kangaete mo Omaera ga Warui! ( No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! or WATAMOTE ) manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in 2012, and the 18th compiled book volume shipped on July 10. Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America, and the 16th volume shipped on July 21.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. A prequel original anime DVD also bundled with the manga's seventh volume in 2014.