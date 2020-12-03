Sony Reveals Winners of PlayStation Partner Awards 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Persona 5 Royal , 9 more games win awards

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) streamed the PlayStation Partner Awards 2020 in Japan on Thursday. Sony changed the title of the awards from the " PlayStation Awards" to the " PlayStation Partner Awards" this year, after the awards celebrated their 25th anniversary last year. Sony has also changed the award categories.

The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2020 are as follows:

Partner Award

Awarded to games "highly acclaimed and praised around the world."

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2

Black Desert

Nioh 2

Resident Evil 3 remake / Resident Evil: Resistance

remake / Final Fantasy XIV ("Shadowringers" expansion)

("Shadowringers" expansion) Persona 5 Royal

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Special Award

These games are selected from two categories: games developed outside Japan and Asia, and games developed in collaboration with SIE World Studios.

Apex Legends

Death Stranding

Grand Award

These games are the three titles with the biggest sales released between October 2019 and September 2020 that were developed in Japan or Asia.

eFootball PES 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Final Fantasy VII Remake