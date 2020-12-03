News
Yu Yabuuchi Launches New Manga in January
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The January 2021 issue of Shogakukan's Ciao magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yu Yabuuchi will launch a new manga titled Ao no Iris (Blue Iris) in the magazine's next issue in January. The manga centers on a middle schooler named Airi who is a little bad at studying. She becomes involved in an incident after discovering a mysterious painting at school.
Yabuuchi recently ended the "first season" of the Sorairo Memorial (The way we were) manga in October. The manga continued in the January 2021 issue on Tuesday. Yabuuchi launched the manga in Ciao on February 3. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 1.
Yabuuchi's Mizuiro Jidai and Naisho no Tsubomi manga previously inspired a 1996 television anime series and a 2008 OVA series, respectively.
Source: Ciao January 2021 issue and magazine's website