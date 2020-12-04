News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 23-29

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity stay at #1, #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19 126,729 472,426
2 NSw Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity KOEI Tecmo Games November 20 40,667 213,882
3 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 36,019 1,879,811
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 35,389 6,046,697
5 NSw Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo October 30 21,314 315,862
6 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack Bandai Namco Entertainment November 26 15,504 15,504
7 PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision November 13 14,688 124,371
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 14,665 3,289,458
9 NSw Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle Epic Games November 17 14,147 45,414
10 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle Nintendo November 6 12,370 55,458
11 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 11,836 1,620,715
12 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,225 1,578,590
13 PS4 Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12 9,648 40,132
14 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 8,986 396,938
15 PS4 Galeria no Chika Meikyū to Majo no Ryodan Nippon Ichi Software November 26 8,590 8,590
16 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,871 3,890,732
17 NSw Zoids Wild: Infinity Blast Takara Tomy November 26 6,757 6,757
18 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,553 3,808,295
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,257 3,614,152
20 NSw Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Marvelous November 12 6,004 40,457

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 16-22
