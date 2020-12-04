News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 23-29
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Momotaro Dentetsu, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity stay at #1, #2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19
|126,729
|472,426
|2
|NSw
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|November 20
|40,667
|213,882
|3
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|36,019
|1,879,811
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|35,389
|6,046,697
|5
|NSw
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|October 30
|21,314
|315,862
|6
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 26
|15,504
|15,504
|7
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Activision
|November 13
|14,688
|124,371
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|14,665
|3,289,458
|9
|NSw
|Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle
|Epic Games
|November 17
|14,147
|45,414
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass Bundle
|Nintendo
|November 6
|12,370
|55,458
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|11,836
|1,620,715
|12
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,225
|1,578,590
|13
|PS4
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12
|9,648
|40,132
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|8,986
|396,938
|15
|PS4
|Galeria no Chika Meikyū to Majo no Ryodan
|Nippon Ichi Software
|November 26
|8,590
|8,590
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,871
|3,890,732
|17
|NSw
|Zoids Wild: Infinity Blast
|Takara Tomy
|November 26
|6,757
|6,757
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,553
|3,808,295
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,257
|3,614,152
|20
|NSw
|Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin
|Marvelous
|November 12
|6,004
|40,457
Source: Famitsu