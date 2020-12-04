Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 23-29

Inside Mari begins by locking the reader inside the psyche of Isao as he recounts his depressive descent from bright-eyed college student to disheveled shut-in, and in a deeply unsettling sequence, shows us the twisted knot of emotional projection that leads to him stalking his “angel” as a nightly ritual.

― Shuzo Oshimi is a name synonymous with taboo. His most well-known work, The Flowers of Evil, ...