Spice & Wolf VR 2 Anime's English-subtitled Promo Video Streamed

Sequel VR anime launches on Oculus, Steam on December 10 with releases planned for PSVR, Switch

Spicy Tails began streaming an English-subtitled promotional video on Friday for Spice & Wolf VR 2 , its sequel to the virtual reality anime based on Isuna Hasekura 's Spice & Wolf novels.

The anime will be compatible with PlayStation VR, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Go. The release will not be compatible with Oculus Quest 1 or Oculus Quest 2. Spicy Tails added that the release is not "officially" compatible with Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality headsets, but it will "probably" support them.

The anime will release on Steam and Oculus on December 10, and SpicyTails stated the release for PSVR and Switch "will be available in due course." The Nintendo eShop in Japan is listing the Switch release for December 10.

The first VR anime debuted in June 2019 for Oculus Rift, HTC VIVE, and Oculus Go Edition. The anime is also viewable on PC without a VR headset, and has English subtitles. The Nintendo Switch and PlayStation VR versions of the first VR anime debuted last September, followed by the Oculus Quest version in November.

Spicy Tails launched Kickstarter and Campfire crowdfunding campaigns in November and December 2018, respectively. The Campfire campaign met its 8,000,000 yen (about US$70,700) goal in its first two hours, while the Kickstarter campaign similarly met its US$70,485 goal within two days. The crowdfunding ended in January 2019 for a combined total of 72,457,073 yen (about US$668,300).

The television anime's voice actors Ami Koshimizu (Holo) and Jun Fukuyama (Kraft Lawrence) returned. Aimi Tanaka voices Myuri in the sequel anime. Hasekura wrote the anime's scenario, and the novels' illustrator Jū Ayakura provided with the character design. Keisuke Sakikibara contributed the 3D modeling and motion, and n-buna composed the music. Yō Shimizu provided the concept art, and Masatoshi Sekai designed the logo.

Spicy Tails also developed Project Lux , which Hasekura also wrote. The PC game with VR support received an English release from Sekai Project via Steam in February 2018.