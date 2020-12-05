Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service Creators Eiji Ohtsuka, Hosui Yamazaki Launch New Manga

New series centers on mysterious boy in Bakumatsu era

The January 2021 issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Friday that storywriter Eiji Ohtsuka and artist Hosui Yamazaki will launch a new manga titled Kudan no Pistol in the magazine's February issue, which will ship on January 4.

The manga takes place in the tumultuous Bakumatsu era, in the final years of the Edo period. The manga centers on a mysterious boy named Kudan, who can hear the voices in people's hearts, and who gets wrapped up in the waves of history.

Ohtsuka and Yamazaki launched The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2002. The two then moved the manga to Young Ace in 2009. The manga started a reboot in Young Ace in June 2017. Kadokawa will release the 28th volume on December 28.

Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in North America. The company published the first 14 volumes of the manga, and then began re-releasing the manga in omnibus volumes in 2015. The company announced in 2019 that it would continue to release the manga in omnibus form.