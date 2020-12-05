Seven Seas Licenses 12 Manga Including Lupin III Compilation, Seaside Stranger, Pompo: The Cinéphile

Seven Seas Entertainment announced 12 manga licenses on Friday. The manga will debut in either July 2021, August 2021, September 2021, or November 2021. All the manga will have print and digital releases.

Title: Lupin III ( Lupin the 3rd ): Greatest Heists – The Classic Manga Collection

Author: Monkey Punch

Debut Date: November 2021 (hardcover releases)

Summary: Master thief Arsène Lupin III, the charming grandson of Arsène Lupin, has been stealing treasures and hearts since Monkey Punch 's original manga series in the 1960s. The capers and adventures of Lupin III—along with his trusted sidekicks and hot-in-pursuit rivals—have turned him into one of the most beloved manga characters of all time. Lupin III's exploits have been immortalized through decades of multimedia incarnations, including Hayao Miyazaki 's animated film directorial debut, The Castle of Cagliostro , and the stunning 2019 CG animated film Lupin III : The First, newly available in English from GKids .

This special collection of Monkey Punch 's original manga, published in Japan as a tribute to his legacy after his passing in 2019, includes some of the greatest Lupin III manga tales pulled from years of this influential work. Seven Seas will be releasing this one-of-a-kind tome as a beautiful large-trim hardcover for Lupin III 's English-speaking fans.



Title: Seaside Stranger ( Umibe no Étranger )

Author: Kanna Kii

Debut Date: July 2021

Summary: Shun has been living in Okinawa with his grandmother ever since a disastrous coming out to his parents. One day he meets Mio, a high school student who recently lost his parents and who now spends his days sitting by the sea. The two of them are just starting to bond when Mio reveals that he's heading for the mainland. Three years later, an adult Mio returns to Okinawa...and he's come to find Shun and reveal what's in his heart.



Title: Great Pretender

Author: Ryouta Furusawa, Hiro Kaburagi , Yoshiyuki Sadamoto , Daichi Marui

Debut Date: July 2021

Summary: Edamura Makoto may be young, but he's already one of Japan's best conmen. However, he meets his match when he gets tangled up with Laurent Thierry, a French con artist with big plans. Soon, Makoto is in LA, working (begrudgingly) with Laurent to swindle a big-time movie producer/drug dealer. Laurent's plan is a good one, but can Makoto trust him?



Title: The Invincible Shovel (manga)

Author: Yasohachi Tsuchise, Renji Fukuhara

Debut Date: July 2021

Summary: The strongest miner in the world, Alan, can reduce mountains to rubble with a swing of his trusty shovel—a legendary tool that grants him immortal life and can blast through the strongest of foes. When this legendary miner teams up with a runaway princess to track down cursed jewels and save her kingdom from an invading demon force, evil doesn't stand a chance. A hilarious fantasy tale for fans of RPGs, with adventure...in spades!



Title: Mars Red

Author: Bunou Fujisawa and Kemuri Karakara

Debut Date: July 2021

Summary: It's the early 20th century and Aoi is a young newspaper reporter investigating a series of grisly murders. When she gets too close to the culprit, she discovers that there is a secret team of vampires working for the military...and that one of the vampires is her supposedly dead friend! This team, known as Code Zero, is the government's best hope at stopping violence caused by other vampires. What on earth has Aoi stepped into?



Title: Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World

Author: Yashu and nini

Debut Date: August 2021

Summary: After dying in the act of stopping a crime in modern Japan, our hero is reincarnated as Cain von Silford, third son of a noble family in a world of swords and sorcery. In his new life, all children receive a blessing from the gods...but Cain is unexpectedly blessed with an absolutely enormous, over-the-top cornucopia of magical powers. If his dream of traveling the world as a free spirit is to come true, he can't reveal too much of his potential to the wrong people. A light-hearted, escapist adventure in another world begins!



Title: My Wife Has No Emotion

Author: Jirō Sugiura

Debut Date: August 2021

Summary: Takuma is a single guy who does nothing but go to work and come home. Too tired to do chores, he decides to get a robot to cook and keep house. “Mina-chan” is such a good housekeeper, Takuma jokes that she should become his wife. Mina takes Takuma's joke seriously, and slowly the two start doing more things together, like having a picnic outside. As time goes by, Takuma starts to fall for Mina, but can a human and a robot ever have an equal, loving relationship?



Title: Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs manga

Author: Yomu Mishima and Jun Shiosato

Debut Date: July 2021

Summary: Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Can Leon spark a revolution to change this new world order?



Title: The Dangers in My Heart

Author: Norio Sakurai

Debut Date: July 2021

Summary: Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!



Title: Bloom Into You Anthology

Author: Various, based on the franchise by Nio Nakatani

Debut Date: September 2021

Summary: Yuu has always loved shoujo manga and awaits the day she gets a love confession that sends her heart aflutter with bubbles and hearts, and yet when a junior high classmate confesses his feelings to her...she feels nothing. Disappointed and confused, Yuu enters high school still unsure how to respond. That's when Yuu sees the beautiful student council president Nanami turn down a suitor with such maturity that she's inspired to ask her for help. But when the next person to confess to Yuu is Nanami herself, has her shoujo romance finally begun? Explore this tale like never before in this collection of all-new short manga by various creators!



Title: Pompo: The Cinéphile

Author: Shogo Sugitani

Debut Date: July 2021

Summary: Gene Fini, a production assistant and film fanatic in the movie capital Nyallywood, has been working on popcorn films with the baby-faced movie producer Joelle Davidovich “Pompo” Pomponette. One day, Gene finds a script written by Pompo and is blown away. When he says it deserves to be made, Pompo challenges him to do it himself—and now Gene is officially directing his first feature film! The hours are long and the challenges are endless, but Gene's passion for movies will fuel him through the gauntlet of making his own. This critically acclaimed manga about film-making that started on the online platform pixiv is now an anime feature film itself!



Title: Kageki Shojo !!

Author: Kumiko Saiki

Debut Date: July 2021

Summary: Watanabe Sarasa has a dream: she wants to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female acting troupe similar to Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend two years at the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol Ai. But though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions earn her lots of enemies as well. Can Sarasa keep her upbeat attitude and achieve her dream of stardom?



