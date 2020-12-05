Shin-Ei Animation's Idolls! TV Anime Announces January 8 Debut in Promo Video

Main cast sings both opening & ending in 3D anime created with motion capture

The official website for Idolls! , the new television anime from Shinei Animation and voice talent agency 81 Produce , posted a promotional video and main visual on Saturday. The video previews the opening theme song "We Are The One!" by the four main cast members and announces that the anime will premiere on the BS Asahi channel on January 8 at 11:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EST).





The website also announced that the four main cast members wil appear in a half-hour New Year's Day special on BS Asahi at 11:00 p.m. The anime's ending theme song is "Yume-Mite Sametemo" (Even If You Wake Up Dreaming) by the cast, and the anime's TikTok account also opened.

The cast includes:

Aina Rutō as Aina

Ami Mizuno as Ami

Shiori Hanaoka as Shiori

Ruka Yashiro as Ruka

Shinei Animation and 81 Produce 's "What Sei You?" ( Seiyū is the Japanese word for voice actor ) YouTube program selected the voice cast. The project launched in May 2019 and divided 84 voice actors into 10 teams.

Ray, a company helming the Project Singularity virtual YouTuber (VTuber) "live" performance project, is collaborating on the production. The anime's production will use motion capture technology to capture the movements of the voice cast while simultaneously producing voice recordings.

Shōta Nakano is directing the anime at Shinei Animation . Takeshi Miyamoto ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? ) is in charge of te eries scripts. Keiji Watarai ( Kamogawa Horumo , O/A manga) is providing the original character designs. Shōji Kubota (name romanization not confirmed) is credited for 3DCG design.

