Aya Kanno Launches Requiem of the Rose King Spinoff Manga With Artist Kineko Abegawa

School parody spinoff of manga getting TV anime will launch on January 6

The January 2021 issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Friday that Aya Kanno will launch a new manga with artist Kineko Abegawa in the magazine's February issue on January 4. The new manga is titled Tokimeki! Bara-Ō Gakuen (Throbbing! Rose King Academy), and it is a spinoff of Kanno's Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga.

The official Twitter account for the main manga posted a preview image for the spinoff on Friday.

The main manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched Requiem of the Rose King in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and the manga's 14th compiled book volume shipped on September 16.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.



Thanks to A. M. for the news tip.

Sources: Princess January issue, manga's Twitter account