Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Earns 28.8 Billion Yen After 52 Days

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime has sold more than 21,525,216 tickets to earn 28,848,875,300 yen (about US$277 million) as of Sunday , its 52nd day in the Japanese box office.

The film already earned more than James Cameron 's Titanic (26.2 billion yen) last week to become the second highest-earning film of all time in Japan. Only Hayao Miyazaki 's Spirited Away (30.8 billion yen) now sits above it, and Oricon projects that Mugen Train could surpass Spirited Away by the end of the year. Mugen Train already topped China's Legend of Deification as the highest-grossing animated film worldwide in 2020, and it displaced Dolittle as the #6 film worldwide in 2020.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Source: Oricon