Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Anime's Video Previews Fujifabric Opening Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the anime of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's Dr. Stone manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime's second season on Monday. The video previews the second season's opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise) by Fujifabric. The site also unveiled a new visual.
The new season will premiere on January 14 on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi, and will also stream online. Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation will stream a dub.
New voice cast members for the anime include:
Yoshiki Nakajima as Yō Uei
Atsumi Tanezaki as Nikki Hanada
Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad!, Revue Starlight, Made in Abyss) is returning to direct the second season at TMS Entertainment. Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, After the Rain, 91 Days) is also back to supervise and write the series scripts. Yuko Iwasa (Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas, Yowamushi Pedal) is again designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō (WorldEnd, Revue Starlight), Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Children of the Whales, Anima Yell!), and Yuki Kanesaka (Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs) are returning to compose the music.
Hatena will perform the ending theme song "Koe?" (Voice?).
Boichi (Sun-Ken Rock) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:
One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!
The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.
