The Promised Neverland Manga Gets New Bonus Chapter About Isabella

Magazine published new chapter about Sister Krone on Monday

The first 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will publish another new bonus chapter for Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga in the magazine's second 2021 issue, which will ship on December 14. The 32-page chapter will tell the "truth" about Isabella.

The first 2021 issue also published a 36-page one-shot on Monday, which focuses on the past of Sister Krone.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

A "Chapter 181.1" bonus chapter titled "Special Side Story: The First Shot" debuted in the 44th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on October 5, and Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the chapter in English. A separate new one-shot chapter of the manga will debut at an exhibition in Tokyo this winter .

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The second season will premiere on January 7.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.

The franchise also includes four novels.