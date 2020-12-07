1st FGO: Camelot Film Opens at #4, Evangelion 1.0 in 4DX Lands at #7

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train stayed at #1 for its eighth weekend. It earned 655,519,250 yen (about US$6.29 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has now sold a total of 21,525,216 tickets to earn 28,848,875,300 yen (about US$277 million) in 52 days.

The film already earned more than James Cameron 's Titanic (26.2 billion yen) last week to become the second highest-earning film of all time in Japan. Only Hayao Miyazaki 's Spirited Away (30.8 billion yen) now sits above it, and Oricon projects that Mugen Train could surpass Spirited Away by the end of the year. Mugen Train already topped China's Legend of Deification as the highest-grossing animated film worldwide in 2020, and it displaced Dolittle as the #6 film worldwide in 2020.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

The Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film stayed at #2 in its third weekend, and it earned 244,864,350 (about US$2.35 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has now earned a cumulative total of 1,498,402,100 yen (about US$14.39 million).

The film sold 305,000 tickets and earned 386 million yen (about US$3.69 million) to rank at #2 in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on November 20. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on August 7 until it was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story is largely be based on the franchise 's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide ( Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections ), but adds original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film. The 2000 film, in turn, was based on a chapter from the fourth manga volume.

Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki returned from the first film as directors, and Yamazaki once again penned the script. Masaki Suda performed the film's theme song "Niji" (Rainbow). The first Stand By Me Doraemon film was the first 3D CG film in the franchise , and it eventually earned 8.38 billion yen (about US$77.16 million) in Japan and over 10 billion yen worldwide (about US$90 million).

Wandering: Agateram , the first film in the two-part Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project, ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan last Friday . The film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its production.

Paladin: Agateram , the second film, will open next spring. Both films adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.

The films star Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight. Kei Suezawa ( FLCL Progressive ) directed the first film, and Kazuto Arai ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the second film. Production I.G produced the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Ukyō Kodachi ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , Chaos Dragon ) wrote the first film's script.

Klock Worx and Khara 's 4DX screening of Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , the first Rebuild of Evangelion film, ranked at #7 in its opening weekend.

The film opened last Thursday . The second and third films will also get 4DX screenings that will open on December 11 and 18, respectively. All three screenings will end on December 24.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ), the fourth film, is delayed due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, but will now open on January 23.



TOHO 's re-screening of the 4K remaster of the Akira anime film ranked at #2 in the mini-theater rankings in its opening weekend. The 4K remaster first opened in Japanese theaters on April 3 on 36 IMAX theaters. The film ranked at #9 when it opened. The anime was originally scheduled to debut at Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) 2020 event on March 14, but organizers cancelled the event due to COVID-19. The remaster screened in select theaters in the United States on September 24.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie dropped off the top 10 in its 12th weekend, but still earned 15,498,800 yen (about US$148,900) from Friday to Sunday. It has earned 2 billion yen (about US$19.2 million) as of Saturday. As of Sunday, the film has sold 1,390,000 tickets.

The Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ) anime film also dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend, but still earned 13,573,480 yen (about US$130,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 245,957,520 yen (about US$2.36 million). The Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) dropped off the top 10 in its sixth weekend, but still earned 9,941,880 yen (about US$95,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 376,549,260 yen (about US$3.61 million).

