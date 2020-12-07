Darwin's Game Manga Starts 'Last Event'

Series' 22nd volume shipped on Tuesday

The "last event" of FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga began in its 22nd compiled book volume on Tuesday.

FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Shū Miyama (formerly known under the pen name Ginko) provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art. The manga entered its final arc in January.

The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered with a one-hour episode in January. FunimationNow streamed the series as it aired. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE in February.

The FLIPFLOPs duo launched a serialized prequel novel in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in January, with Miyama writing the story and Takahata drawing the illustrations. The novel's story focuses on Shuka and Rain's past. The novel concluded its serialization on August 27.