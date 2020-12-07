News
Netflix Streams Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise Season's Trailer
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Netflix started streaming a trailer for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy - Earthrise, the second season in the CG-animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy series, on Monday. The company also released a key visual for the series.
The CG-animated season will debut on Netflix on December 30.
Netflix describes the story:
With the Allspark missing, and the Ark marooned in deep space, Optimus Prime and the surviving Autobots run a desperate race against time while they contend against an independent group of Transformers called the Mercenaries, as well as the wrath of a desperate Megatron.
The Transformers: War for Cybertron CG series serves as a tie-in to Hasbro's multi-year toy line of the same name. The Siege subline launched in 2018, followed by this year's Earthrise and next year's Kingdom.
Polygon Pictures is animating the overall CG series, and Rooster Teeth is producing with Polygon Pictures and Allspark Animation. This year's Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege season had six 22-minute episodes, and Netflix had teased two more seasons after Siege. FJ DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return, Transformers: Power of the Primes) is the showrunner. Polygon Pictures also animated the Transformers Prime and Transformers: Robots in Disguise series.
Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. Its latest works include the Human Lost film and this year's Drifting Dragons series.
Source: Press release