The King of Fighters: A New Beginning Author Kyōtarō Azuma Launches New Manga

The January 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the Third magazine revealed on Thursday that Kyōtarō Azuma ( The King of Fighters: A New Beginning ) and Yōsuke Nakamaru ( Gamaran ) will launch a new manga titled Nihon Saikyō Bugeisha Ketteisen (The War to Decide Japan's Strongest Martial Artist) in the magazine's next issue on January 6. Azuma is drawing the manga, and Nakamaru is writing the story. The manga will feature opening color pages.

The magazine teased that the story takes place in the year 1600. Ten years have passed since Oda Nobunaga unified the whole country. Nobunaga, who after realizing that he will die, decides that he will hand over "this country" to the strongest martial artist.

Azuma launched the The King of Fighters: A New Beginning manga (seen right) in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in January 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 9. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The manga is based on the story of SNK 's The King of Fighters XIV game. In the story, a powerful fighter named Antonov revives the King of Fighters tournament and once again draws the series' characters into conflict.