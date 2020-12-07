Tokusatsu Actress Mana Kinjо̄ Passes Away at 25

Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series actress passed away on December 1 due to illness

Tokusatsu (special effects) actress Mana Kinjо̄'s talent agency Grick announced on her official Twitter account on Saturday that Kinjо̄ passed away on December 1 due to an illness. She was 25.

Kinjо̄ had taken time off last year for treatment in an effort to return to work. In June 2017, she had been hospitalized for an illness.

Kinjо̄ was born in Naha in Okinawa, Japan. She played Ui Tatsui in the 2019 live-action Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger Super Sentai series. Kinjо̄ was also a part of the Tokyo Girls Run marathon team of Tokyo Girls Collection.

Source: Mana Kinjо̄'s Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄