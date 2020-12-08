El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Game Heads to PC via Steam

Game debuted for PS3, Xbox 360 in 2011

Game developer Crim's president Sawaki Takeyasu announced on Monday that the company will release the El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron game on PC via Steam .

Takeyasu added that development on the port is currently underway, and he will occasionally provide updates to the development status moving forward. He noted that they are currently making a launcher for the game that will allow players to switch between Japanese and English in both the audio tracks and subtitles.

The game shipped for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in April 2011, followed by a North American release in August 2011 and a European release in September 2011. The El Shaddai Social Battle game for Android devices launched in 2012. Takeyasu acquired all intellectual property rights for the game from Ignition Entertainment in May 2013, and the El Shaddai Coin&Epic Android and iOS game launched in August 2013.

Source: Sawaki Takeyasu's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō