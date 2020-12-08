Persona 5 Strikers Game Gets Western Release for PS4, Switch, PC on February 23

Atlus announced on Tuesday that it will release Persona 5 Strikers ( Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ) ⁠— the new action role-playing game in the Persona franchise by Atlus , KOEI Tecmo Games, and Omega Force — for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the West on February 23. Atlus began streaming an announcement trailer:

KOEI Tecmo 's first quarter fiscal report of the fiscal year ending in March 2021 had mentioned a release of the game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Europe and North America as part of its upcoming games slate. The second quarter report did not make any mention of the game.

Atlus , KOEI Tecmo Games, and Omega Force released the game for the PS4 and Switch in Japan in February.

The game's story is set half a year after the original Persona 5 game's story, with the game's main characters going on summer vacation, but becoming involved in a new incident that spans the whole of Japan. The original game's main characters are playable.

Voice actress Misaki Kuno plays Sophia, whose codename is Sophie. Sophia is a mysterious girl who has lost her memories. She wields a yo-yo and a blaster, and she controls Pithos, who is like a Persona.

Persona 5 shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired in December 2018 and March 2019.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March.

Source: Press release