Phantom Tales of the Night Author Matsuri Ends HUMINT Manga in January

Manga about man in spy agency launched in 2017

The January 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd revealed on December 3 that Matsuri 's HUMINT manga is ending in the magazine's next issue on January 6.

The manga centers on Honda, a vigilant man who avoids leaving traces of his existence as he lives his daily life. One day, he has a fateful encounter with a cross-dressing man named Himemiya, who hires him to work at a security firm. As it turns out, the company is a front for a spy agency focusing on human intelligence, or HUMINT.

Matsuri launched the manga in Young Magazine the 3rd in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2019.

Matsuri launched the Phantom Tales of the Night ( Bakemono no Yawadukushi ) manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene in July 2016. Kadokawa published the seventh volume on June 27. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it released the sixth volume on December 1.