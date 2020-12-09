Discotek Licenses Bananya and the Curious Bunch, Lupin III: The Columbus Files, Acrobunch, Brave10 Anime

Discotek announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the Bananya and the Curious Bunch , Lupin III: The Columbus Files , Acrobunch , and Brave10 anime. The company will release Acrobunch on standard-definition Blu-ray Disc and the other three anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 23, 2021. Discotek also revealed that it will release the KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 anime on Blu-ray Disc and the Miss Machiko anime on standard-definition Blu-ray Disc on the same day.

Discotek will release the 13-episode Bananya and the Curious Bunch anime with English subtitles and a new English dub . The second season of the anime adapting Q-LiA 's Bananya banana cat mascot character premiered in October 2019. Discotek released the franchise 's first television anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with an English dub in summer 2018.

The Lupin III: The Columbus Files anime special's Blu-ray Disc release will include the Japanese version with English subtitles as well as the original Funimation dub .

Discotek 's release of the 1982 Acrobunch anime will include all 24 episodes in standard definition with English subtitles.

The release of the 2012 Brave10 anime will feature all 12 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Discotek will release all 95 episodes of Miss Machiko in standard definition in Japanese with English subtitles. Discotek Media announced its license of the anime for streaming only in 2016. Discotek had announced at that time that Miss Machiko was the first in a number of anime that it would distribute only through streaming, noting that such titles "might not have enough sales potential to release DVDs or BDs." The company had also stated that it would gauge demand for the anime through the streaming platform, and might decide to release the series on home video at a later date.

Discotek Media 's release of KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 will include the series' second OVA , and the English dub from Crunchyroll . Discotek Media released the first season and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in May.