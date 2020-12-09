Izumi Miyazono Ends Mo Ichido Kare to Manga in January

Series centering on reunion after 8 years launched in April

The January 2021 issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Tuesday that Izumi Miyazono 's Mo Ichido Kare to (One More Time With Him) manga will end in the magazine's next issue in January.

The manga centers on Rise, a woman working for a software company, who has a chance reunion with an old flame named Shizuki after not having spoken to each other for eight years. Rise still thinks fondly of Shizuki as her first love, and takes the opportunity to get back together with him.

Miyazono launched the manga in Petit Comic on April 8. Shogakukan released the manga's second compiled book volume on Thursday .

Miyazono launched the Everyone's Getting Married ( Totsuzen desu ga, Ashita Kekkon shimasu ) manga in Petit Comic in April 2014, and ended it in May 2018. Shogakukan published nine compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and it released the ninth volume in March 2019.

Miyazono launched the Ai ni Nante Oborenai (I Will Not Succumb to Love) manga in Petit Comic in September 2018, and ended it in December 2019.