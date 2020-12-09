Maki Enjōji Ends Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo, Manga in January

Story of iron-willed manager for womanizing actor launched in June 2019

The January 2021 issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Tuesday that Maki Enjōji 's Tsumari Sukitte Iitian dakedo, (I Mean, I Want to Say I Like You But,) manga will end in the magazine's next issue in January.

The manga centers on Chitose, a manager at a talent management agency who has an iron will built from a childhood of bullying. She is assigned to Sena Fujishiro, a popular actor who has earned a name on the big screen, but is secretly a womanizing liar in his private life.

Enjōji launched the manga in June 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume on September 10.

Enjōji ( SP x Baby , Happy Marriage!? ) launched the An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga in Petit Comic in February 2016, and ended the series in January 2019. Shogakukan published seven volumes for the manga. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it released the fifth volume on October 6. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation that aired this past January to March.

Viz Media released all 10 volumes of Enjōji's Happy Marriage!? manga series in North America, as well as both volumes of Enjōji's SP Baby manga. Happy Marriage!? inspired a live-action series in 2016.