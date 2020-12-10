Disney Reveals Star Wars: Visions Anime Shorts for 2021

Project will involve "world's best Japanese anime creators"

Disney announced on Thursday that it is developing Star Wars: Visions , an original series of short anime films set in the Star Wars universe, with the "world's best Japanese anime creators" attached to the project. Other than the 2021 launch, Disney did not reveal further details on the project.

Disney announced the project as one of 10 new Star Wars projects on Thursday.

Source: Star Wars official Twitter account