Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light Original Creator Maidy Passes Away

Maidy's blog chronicling father, son playing MMORPG inspired 2 live-action projects

The official Twitter account for the live-action Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light (Final Fantasy XIV: Hikari no Otōsan) series revealed on Thursday that the creator of the original blog that inspired the series, "Maidy," has passed away.

The Twitter account noted that Maidy had been fighting an illness. Maidy had posted on his blog in June that he was a cancer survivor, and mentioned on the blog more recently that he was hospitalized.

The Twitter account for the Final Fantasy XIV game itself also posted its condolences on Thursday.

Maidy was the author of the "Ichigeki Kakusatsu SS Nikki" blog based on his real-life experiences. The blog chronicles a father who is over 60, and his son as they play the Final Fantasy XIV game together. The live-action adaptations followed both men as the game brings them closer together while each of them is also holding onto a secret.

The Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light miniseries premiered in Japan in April 2017, and also streamed on Netflix . Netflix added the series in the United States in September 2017.

The film remake featured a different cast, and opened in Japan in June 2019.

