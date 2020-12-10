Kouji Seo Ends Hitman Manga in 6 Chapters

Manga about rookie manga creator, editor launched in June 2018

The combined second and third 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kouji Seo will end the Hitman manga in six chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on January 21.

The manga centers on a rookie editor for Weekly Shōnen Magazine named Ryūnosuke Kenzaki, and a rookie manga creator named Tsubasa Takanashi. They meet while both applying for the magazine on the same day, and they start a journey to create a hit manga.

Seo launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on October 16.

Seo launched the Fuuka series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2014, and the series ended in April 2018. Kodansha published 20 volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll released the manga's chapters digitally simultaneously with their release in Japan. Kodansha Comics released the series' volumes digitally, and the 20th volume launched in January 2019. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Seo ended his 27-volume Kimi no Iru Machi ( A Town Where You Live ) manga on the same day he launched Fuuka . The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from GONZO in 2014 as well as four original video anime volumes.

Seo's 18-volume Suzuka manga ran from 2004-2007. Del Rey released part of the series in print, and then Kodansha Comics released the full series digitally. A television anime adaptation aired in 2005, and Funimation released the series on DVD.