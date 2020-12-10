Love of Kill Manga About Star-Crossed Hitmen Gets TV Anime

Fe's manga debuted in October 2015

Kadokawa announced on Friday that Fe's Love of Kill ( Koroshi Ai ) manga is inspiring television anime adaptation. Fe drew an illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume in English on March 23. The company describes the story:

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat- and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

Fe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene in October 2015. Kadokawa shipped the ninth compiled book volume on June 27.



Source: Comic Natalie