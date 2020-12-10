Namiuchigiwa no Muromi-san Manga Gets 1-Shot 6 Years After Ending

Manga also gets new volume on December 17

The combined second and third 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine published an eight-page one-shot special chapter for Keiji Nashima 's Namiuchigiwa no Muromi-san manga on Wednesday. The " Namiuchigiwa no Muromi-san Jimoto-ban" (Hometown Edition) one-shot shows sights from Fukuoka city, where Nashima currently resides. In addition, a new manga volume with the same title will ship on December 17.

The special chapter is the manga's first chapter in the magazine since ending six years ago.

The comedy manga's story centers around Muromi, a mermaid who happens to speak with a Hakata accent. She is suddenly caught by Takurō Mukōjima, a boy in his high school's fishing club. Muromi falls head over heels for the boy, and she introduces him to the strange inhabitants of her world, including Leviathan, a yeti, a harpy, and a kappa.

Nashima launched the manga in the magazine in 2009, and ended it in May 2014. Kodansha published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Japan as it aired.