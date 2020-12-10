Naruto Shippūden Ultimate Ninja Blazing Smartphone Game Ends Service in February

Game launched in 2016

The official Japanese Twitter account for Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Naruto Shippūden Ultimate Ninja Blazing ( Naruto Shippūden Narutimate Blazing ) smartphone game announced on Tuesday that the game will shut down on February 9. The Facebook page for the English version of the game confirmed on Tuesday the game will end service on February 8.

The game launched in Japan in July 2016, and launched in English later that year.

The free-to-play "shinobi formation battle" game features combat that revolves around the players' position on the screen. Players move characters onscreen, and the characters will then attack any and all enemies within a circular range. If enemies are in the same range as an ally, characters will use a combination attack.

