Ultraman, Linebarrels of Iron Creators Launch New Manga in Morning

New manga launches on December 24

The combined second and third 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creators Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi will launch a new manga in the magazine in its combined fourth and fifth issue, which will ship on December 24. The magazine has not yet revealed the manga's title or visual. The manga will be featured on the cover of the combined fourth and fifth issue, and the first chapter will include a color page.

The duo are best known for both the Linebarrels of Iron and Ultraman manga. The duo launched Linebarrels of Iron in 2005 in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine, and ended it in April 2014. Akita Shoten published 25 volumes for the series. The manga inspired a 24-episode anime in 2008 that FUNimation Entertainment released in North America in 2010.

Shimizu and Shimoguchi launched their Ultraman series based on Tsuburaya Production 's most famous live-action special-effects hero in Monthly Hero's magazine in 2011. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 16th volume on December 4. Viz Media is publishing the mangain English. The manga inspired a 3D CG anime by Kenji Kamiyama , Shinji Aramaki , and Production I.G that premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019. The anime will get a second season.

The duo launched the Getter Robo Devolution ( Getter Robo Devolution - Uchū Saigo no 3-bunkan ) manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2015. The manga ended its serialization in June 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

Shimizu and Shimoguchi launched the Dragon Circus manga on the Comiplex manga site in July 2019. The manga is ongoing with new chapters published quarterly.

