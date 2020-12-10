Zokki Live-Action Film Posts Teaser, Gets Ura Zokki Companion Film

Ura Zokki chronicles film's production, also opens in spring 2021

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Hiroyuki Ohashi 's Zokki manga unveiled a teaser video and visual for the film on Thursday. The site also revealed that the film will have a companion film titled Ura Zokki that will chronicle the film's production, and will also open in spring 2021.

The film will open in spring 2021, but it first screened at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival, and at the 40th Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival. Actors Naoto Takenaka , Takayuki Yamada , and Takumi Saitou are directing the film, with scripts by Yutaka Kuramochi.

The cast includes Riho Yoshioka , Fuku Suzuki, Shinnosuke Mitsushima , Yurina Yanagi, Sara Minami, Masanobu Andō, Pierre Taki , Yūsaki Mori, Jō Kujō, Mai Kiryū, Kumi Koda , Takehara Pistol, Yunho, Rena Matsui , Yūtarō Watanabe, Kōji Ishizaka , Ryūhei Matsuda, and Jun Kunimura .

The original manga is a collection of some of Ohashi's earlier short manga works that he previously published independently, and contains many stories with humorous and pointed observations on life. Kanzen published the manga in two collected volumes in 2017.

Kenji Iwaisawa directed an anime film adaptation of Hiroyuki Ohashi 's " ON-GAKU " manga titled ON-GAKU: Our Sound . The film opened in Japan on January 11. GKIDS licensed the film in North America, and it screened as part of the Japan Cuts festival on July 17.

Sources: Zokki live-action film's website, Comic Natalie