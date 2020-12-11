Disney Reveals Visual, 10-Shorts Format for Star Wars: Visions Anime Anthology

Project to feature "several" anime studios

Disney revealed more details about the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology project during its Disney Investor Day 2020 livestream event on Thursday. The project will feature 10 anime short films, and will feature "several of the leading Japanese anime studios offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective" to the Star Wars franchise.

The livestream also previewed a visual.

Disney stated the project will feature shorts set in the Star Wars universe, with the "world's best Japanese anime creators" attached to the project. The project will launch in 2021.

Source: Disney Investor Day 2020 livestream (starts at 1:25:13 in livestream)